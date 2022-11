Reality show star Divya Agarwal made her mark during her stay at the Bigg Boss OTT house, hosted by and emerged as the winner of the show by beating the likes of , Nishant Bhat, Raqesh Bapat and Pratik Sehajpal. If the latest reports are to be believed, Divya is all set to make her Bollywood debut with a big production banner. Also Read - Charu Asopa, Nisha Rawal and more: TV actresses who accused their partners of cheating

According to a report in a news agency, Divya has been undergoing prep for her upcoming Bollywood project. She is reportedly shooting for her part and she is quite excited and thrilled about her big screen debut. It is also being said that the project is being bankrolled by a big production house. However, more details about the project and her role are kept under wraps.

There's no secret that Divya has come a long way ever since she stepped into the entertainment industry. Being a journalism student, Divya went on to become a choreographer and later featured in the web series Ragini MMS: Returns 2. Previously, she won the reality show Ace of Space 1 after being the runner-up at MTV Splitsvilla 10.

After winning Bigg Boss OTT, Divya also received a lot of appreciation for her multiple avatars in Cartel, produced by . She then bagged an important role in the third season of crime thriller web series Abhay starring Kunal Kemmu. She was then seen in a couple of music videos, Bechari with Karan Kundraa and Koi Shehri Babu. She then teamed up with Bachpan Ka Pyaar singer Rico for their new song Nai Nai Nai.

Meanwhile, Divya has been in the news for her split with Varun Sood. She had said that they couldn't be on the same page and she felt that there is no future with him. However, she continued to be good friends with Varun and they were also seen hanging out together on various occasions.