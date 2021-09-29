Bigg Boss OTT ended recently and Divya Agarwal was declared as the winner. Nishant Bhat became the first runner-up while Shamita Shetty was declared as the second runner-up. Raqesh Bapat took the fourth place and Pratik Sehajpal opted out to enter Bigg Boss 15. Bigg Boss OTT was loved by the audience and it was the very first time we saw Bigg Boss on an OTT platform. In the show we saw Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty's closeness. While Shamita had strong opinions, Raqesh wasn't that expressive. Both Raqesh and Shamita have even confessed their liking for each other and have always supported one another. Raqesh was earlier married to actress Ridhi Dogra, but the two parted ways after 7 years of marriage. Also Read - Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty visit a salon on their second date, but Shamita cracking up after Raqesh whispers something grabs everyone's attention – watch video

Despite parting ways, both Raqesh and Ridhi have remained good friends. Inside the Bigg Boss house, times when Raqesh felt low, his ex-wife Ridhi has always penned down encouraging words for him. However, during Bigg Boss OTT we saw Kashmera Shah slamming Raqesh for not keeping his opinions. She took to her Twitter and wrote, "Congratulations @RaQesh19, you are on your way to becoming a henpecked husband… again." (sic). Well, this mean tweet of Kashmera did not go well with Ridhi and she was quick enough to reply to her saying, "Again!? Excuse me. Kindly don't make loose comments. Peace out." Now, in an interview with ETimes, Raqesh Bapat spoke about ex-wife Ridhi Dogra's constant support. He said that he spoke to Ridhi post the show and she is not in India. Raqesh said that Ridhi told him he played well but she was worried about him. She was worried about him and Nishant's friendship as they fought in the house.

Raqesh and Ridhi also spoke about the hen-pecked remark. He said, "She was just bothered about me being called henpecked. She also reacted against it. Ridhi told me that you as a person can never be henpecked and it's just that you care a lot about people who you like and that's why you are that way. She also said to me that when you feel for a person, you would never react to that person in an angry way."