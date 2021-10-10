The newest couple in town is Bigg Boss OTT's Zeeshan Khan and Reyhna Pandit. The two had been besties for a long time. However, Zeeshan Khan could not hold back his true feelings for her and confessed his love some days back. He revealed everything about the proposal on Zoom's By Invite Only. On the show, he referred to his lady love as Watermelon Sugar. He told the host that he felt like he was risking everything to finally confess that he loves her. But it seems like he could not hold it within himself after a point of time. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT contestant Zeeshan Khan makes his relationship official with Reyhna Pandit with a sweet kiss – view pic

He told the host, "So one day, I was just sitting and watching a movie with her and I looked at her and I said, 'You know what? I love you.' And she looks at me and she is like (slightly nods). I thought to myself, 'You are an idiot, your mind was telling you don't say that but no, you wanted to listen to your heart because you do everything that your heart tells you to do'."

It seems like Reyhna Pandit did not react at all and kept on watching the film with Zeeshan Khan. He says that she simply ignored it and his mind was in turmoil. He said that he felt like what the freak did he do. He questioned himself for being so stupid. He further said, "The next day, I wake up in the morning and someone is ringing the bell. I open the door and it's her. I was like, 'Come in, I just woke up, why didn't you call me?' And she just comes in and kisses me all over the face. She is like, 'I love you'." Now, isn't this adorable! It seems Zeeshan Khan did not say I Love You in reply to Reyhna Pandit as he wanted her to be in suspense.

Last week, Zeeshan Khan made his relationship official with a loved-up post. The new couple can be seen kissing in the picture. He captioned it, "From my best friend to being the love of my life, from my happiness to being my peace of mind! You are everything I wished for and more! Each second I spend with you, every breath I take in, your presence fills my heart with a love that’s only described in fairytales! And yes I know there are people who have their doubts and feel this sort of love can’t be true, but hey people usually don’t believe what they think they can’t have!".