With the number of cases drastically reducing across the country, it seems the worst of Coronavirus is over. It's been almost two years into the pandemic and it has been anything but smooth for a lot of people. Even the entertainment industry was impacted by the pandemic. However, despite all odds there were some modes of entertainment for the people. And television was one of them. There were many shows that kept on going almost throughout the pandemic. Like they say, the show must go on. So we are here with BollywoodLife Awards 2022 to recognise, celebrate and felicitate actors, filmmakers, content creators and properties in digital space (including social media and OTT platforms). Now, in this category of BL awards 2022, we want you to vote for the best actor and best actress. Every vote counts so make sure the most deserving ones win. Also Read - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar's upcoming date-night promo wins hearts; fans say, 'It's going amazing'

In the best actor category, we have Mohsin Khan (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai), (Anupamaa), (Bade Achhe Lagta Hain 2), (Udaariyaan) and Gashmeer Mahajani (Imlie). All of them were so good, weren’t they? Also Read - ITA Awards 2022: Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna win hearts with their chemistry on 'Pyaar Hua Ikraar Hua' – view pics

On the other hand, in the best actress category, the nominations are Sumbul Touqueer (Imlie), (Anupamaa), (Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2), Ayesha Singh (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin) and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary (Udaariyaan). The all rocked in their respective shows. Also Read - ITA 2022: Rupali Ganguly, Munmun Dutta, Dilip Joshi, Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai and others make a stylish entry at the red carpet – view pics

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 VOTING lines are NOW OPEN for Bollywood, South, OTT, TV, Social Media and Bhojpuri categories . Log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com and start voting. You can also vote here: