BollywoodLife Awards 2022 is here, and you can vote for your favourite films, web series, and stars. There are many categories under Bollywood, TV, South, OTT, and Social Media. One of the categories is Most Popular TV Diva, and then there’s Most Popular TV Dude. In Most Popular TV Diva, the nominations are Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash, Bigg Boss 15 contestant , actress , ’s Shivangi Joshi, the fearless girl Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress . Also Read - Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly, Naagin 6 star Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Hina Khan and more: Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

So, vote for your favourite Most Popular TV Diva below:



Now, let’s see which actors have made it to the Most Popular TV Dude nominations. There’s Kundali Bhagya star , Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor , Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Harshad Chopda, Kasautii Zindagi Kay actor , Anupamaa’s , and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor Rrahul Sudhir. Also Read - Naagin 6, Episode 5, Twitter Review: Tejasswi Prakash as Pratha kills it with her innocence; Simba Nagpal impresses too – view tweets

So, vote for your favourite Most Popular TV Dude below:



All the above nominations have ruled the small screens with their amazing performance. But, if you want your favourite to win you need to vote quickly. Want to know more about BollywoodLife Awards? Click Here. Also Read - Trending TV News today: Fans applaud Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6, Rahul Mahajan's wife Natalya Ilina shares post on the Russia-Ukraine war and more

BollywoodLife Awards 2022 VOTING lines are NOW OPEN for Bollywood, South, OTT, TV, Social Media, and Bhojpuri categories. Log on to awards.bollywoodlife.com and start voting.