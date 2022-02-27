BL Awards 2022: Tejasswi Prakash, Parth Samthaan, Rashami Desai and more – Vote for the Most Popular TV Diva and Dude

BL Awards 2022: Tejasswi Prakash, Parth Samthaan, Rashami Desai, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and many more TV stars have been nominated in the Most Popular TV Diva and Most Popular TV Dude category. Vote Now!