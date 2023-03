Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer are one of the favourite jodis on Indian television. Their jodi and onscreen chemistry in the show Imlie made inroads into the hearts of their fans. And even though they have exited the show after a leap, fans are still stuck to their jodi. No wonder then, Fahmaan and Sumbul emerged as fans' favourite in the Best Social Media TV Couple category at the BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023. Interestingly, the award comes at a time when there has been ample banter around how there is some change in dynamics and Fahmaan and Sumbul's friendship has gone kaput. So when Fahmaan and Sumbul won the BollywoodLife.com Awards, they took the opportunity to set the record straight once and for all. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Harshad Chopda to Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly: TV stars who are reigning 2022

Fahmaan Khan on BL Awards 2023 for Best Social Media Couple and Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Expressing their gratitude to fans who bestow their unconditional love on them, Fahmaan Khan said, "This is a very special award because it is called 'Best Social Media TV Couple for Fahmaan and Sumbul'. We have really worked hard for this and you have loved us together and our chemistry. And it is because we respect each other and we are very good friends, hamari dosti bohot unconditional hai, sacchi hai." Further talking about all the social media banter about Fahmaan and Sumbul being at loggerheads, Fahmaan said, "All the things circulating on social media are to a certain extent true but it will not affect the friendship that we have because it is unconditional. We try and give you the best, and we will again try to give you 'us' soon. Wait for it, we are also waiting. Inn chhoti moti cheezon ke wajah se dosti tootegi nahin. Thank you for voting for us." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor Deepesh Bhan passes away at 41, Imlie stars Fahmaan Khan-Sumbul Touqeer dating in real life and more

Sumbul Touqeer Khan on winning BL Awards 2023 for Best Social Media Couple

Sumbul, on the other hand, said, "Thank you fans for voting for me and Fahmaan and I am grateful to all of you." The other jodis that were nominated in the Best TV Couple category along with Fahmaan and Sumbul are Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod, Niti Taylor and Akash Thapa, Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt. The other winners in the Television categories are Most Popular TV Diva: Rupali Ganguly, Most Popular TV Dude: Karan Kundrra, Best TV Show: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Best Actor: Fahmaan Khan (Imlie), Best Actress: Ayesha Singh (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin), Best Reality Show Star: Ankit Gupta (Bigg Boss 16), Best Debut TV Show: Katha Ankahee, Best onscreen jodi on TV: Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod.

Watch the BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023 ceremony here:

About BollywoodLife.com Awards

BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023 is a celebration of actors and creators across various genres where fans nominate their chosen ones in various categories like Bollywood, OTT, Social Media, South and Bhojpuri cinema, and Television. They then VOTE to make their favourites win. Like every year, in the 4th edition too, the awards were held virtually, preceded by Masterclasses with Shahid Kapoor, Yami Gautam, Abbas Tyrewala and more and included panel discussions with the likes of Rasika Dugal, Abhishek Banerjee, Ulka Gupta, Saiyami Kher amongst others.