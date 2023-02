Television stars enjoy as much fandom as top Bollywood stars. TV shows still remain to be the primary source of entertainment for many. TV shows like Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and many more are among the most viewed shows. Well, like everyone, BollywoodLife Awards will celebrate the achievements, good work and hard work of the stars across categories including Television. The nominations are done and it is time for you to vote and choose the besr from all. Also Read - Priyanka Chahar Choudhary refuses to pose for paps due to security reasons; netizens say, 'Attitude aa gaya isko bhi' [Watch Video]

Check out the nominations list below. Top stars like , Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Fahmaan Khan, , Karan Kundrra and others have received nominations in various categories. It is on you to make them win.

Take a look at the nominations below and start VOTING:

Most Popular TV Diva - The diva that made every dil beat for her

Rupali Ganguly

Ayesha Singh

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Sriti Jha

Shraddha Arya

Rubina Dilaik

Most Popular TV Dude - The dude that made us go 'ooh la la' with his looks and attitude

Harshad Chopda

Fahmaan Khan

Nakuul Mehta

Kanwar Dhillon

Gashmeer Mahajani

Karan Kundrra

Best Social Media TV Couple - The small screen's power couple, social media went gaga about

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer

Harshad Chopra and Pranali Rathod

Niti Taylor and Akash Thapa

Kanwar Dhillon and Alice Kaushik

Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna

Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt

Best TV Show - The TV show that no one dared to miss

Anupamaa

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehtala Hai

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Pandya Store

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

Kundali Bhagya

Best Actor - The male actor who left us awed and asking for more

Fahmaan Khan (Imlie)

Neil Bhatt (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

Nakuul Mehta (Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2)

Kanwar Dhillon (Pandya Store)

Shaheer Sheikh (Woh Toh Hai Albela)

Harshad Chopda (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehtala Hai)

Best Actress - The female actor who left us awed and asking for more

Ayesha Singh (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

Sumbul Touqeer (Imlie)

Disha Parmar (Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2)

Shraddha Arya (Kundali Bhagya)

Pranali Rathod (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Gulki Joshi (Maddam Sir)

Best Reality Show Star - The star whose personality on reality TV impressed everyone

Ankit Gupta (Bigg Boss 16)

Mr Faisu (Khatron Ke Khiladi 12)

Niti Taylor (Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa)

Sriti Jha (Khatron Ke Khiladi 12)

Best Debut TV Show - The show that made its way right into our hearts

Banni Chow Home Delivery

Faltu

Parineetii

Woh Toh Hai Albela

Katha Ankahee

Swaran Ghar

Best onscreen jodi on TV - The jodi that made us fall in love with them

Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer (Imlie)

Harshad and Pranali (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai)

Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt (Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin)

Shraddha and Shakti (Kundali Bhagya)

Shaheer and Heeba (Woh Toh Hai Albela)

Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary (Udaariyaan)

Fashionista Of The Year - The star who gave us style inspo throughout the year

Hina Khan

Surbhi Chandna

Nia sharma

Kanika Mann

Shweta Tiwari

Rashami Desai