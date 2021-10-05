Wohooo! #BLBestOf6 is back again. Half of 2021 has passed and in a couple of months now, we would be entering 2022, too. A lot has been happening in the past year but that did not stop life. The hurdles that came our way couldn't stop us from working and enjoying our life. Now, with our #BLBestOf6 segment, we are back to tell you which TV shows did the best in the past months. For the unversed, BL Best of 6 are polls conducted to know what impressed the viewers in TV, films, actors, etc. Today, we talk about the Best TV Show of 2021. Let's check them out here: Also Read - #BLBestof6: Multiple categories, myriad nominees, all your favourite stars – now you get to choose the best film, actor, actress and several others from Bollywood, South, TV and OTT

Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna and Madalsa Sharma starrer Anupamaa is winning hearts since the day it began. The show has been on the top of the TRP charts since a long time and even got record-breaking TRPs. The amazing twists and turns in the story of the show made it the audience's favourite. The makers also introduced many new characters in the show that made a place in our hearts. Anupamaa's simple yet inspiring story has been the best till now.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest running show on television. It has been 12 years and still the show has a massive fan following. We saw the biggest twist in the show this year when Naira's character ended and Shivangi Joshi returned as Sirat in the show. We saw the beginning of a new love story between Kartik and Sirat. However, the entry of Ranveer made it more interesting. These twists made the show quite interesting.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Dilip Joshi starrer Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is getting all the love since 2008. This year the show completed 3000 episodes. This year post lockdown a few of the episodes were disappointing but later the new stories impressed the audience. The show has a loyal fan base and hence the TRPs of the never gets affected.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma starrer Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's unique storyline has grabbed all the attention. The twists and turns in the life of Virat, Pakhi and Sayi make the show interesting. The performances have been brilliant and hence the show receives all the love from the audience.

Imlie

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer Imlie has also been the most talked about show. The story of the show is very different and hence has grabbed eyeballs. The simplicity of the story is what makes it the best.

Kundali Bhagya

Karan and Preeta's story can never be boring. Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya's sizzling chemistry makes the show worth watching. Kundali Bhagya's story has been through quite interesting twists and the TRPs of the show have been decent.

Vote now and let us know.