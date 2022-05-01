Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Karan Kundrra, Palak Tiwari and more – Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

, , Karan Kundrra, Palak Tiwari and more have made it to the TV instagrammers of the week. With some interesting, goofy, lovey-dovey posts on Instagram, Tv celebs often their fans in awe. And in our section of TV Instagrammers this week. Also Read - Anupamaa: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj reveals what Rupali Ganguly aka Anu is busy doing between shots with THIS BTS photo

Rupali Ganguly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Anupamaa actress shared a lovely picture of herself and her co-star Gaurav Khanna and Anuj Kapadia. She captioned the post as, '#MaAn❣️❣️❣️ Humaari sagai mein aana zaroor'.

Palak Tiwari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

The actress Palak Tiwari looked stunning in black crop top paired with black pants. She completed her look with some accessories and trendy hairdo.

Karan Kundrra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra)

Karan Kundrra looks handsome in white shirt paired with golden shimmery jacket paired with pants. He captioned the post as, 'Like gold dust through your fingers...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Actor Nakuul Mehta shared a cute picture of his son sitting on his lap. He captioned the post as, 'Verified

If this is how WFH scenes are going to be.. Let’s do this ?

Promoting #NeverKissYourBestFriend with friends from the press and offspring who occasionally decides to drop by and not leave… Nobody is complaining. Also, we are now LIVE! Jaldi dekho aur bataao ? Mad chops to my personal Dana Gordon: @dtejuja @bazinga_ent ?'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DPV (@dishaparmar)

Actress Disha Parmar wore a lovely off-shoulder gown and looked like a princess. She captioned the picture as, 'La vie en rose'.