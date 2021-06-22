Shanti song: Nikki Tamboli looks SMOKING-HOT but Millind Gaba's track is strictly for die-hard hip-hop fans only

One of Punjab’s most popular and loved music artists, Millind Gaba, shot to fame for his versatility and signature style in the Punjabi pop culture landscape. He is now out with another party song in collaboration with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, titled Shanti also featuring Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 fame Nikki Tamboli. But, though the latter is looking smoking-hot and absolutely ravishing in it the song itself might only appeal to diehard hip-hop lovers. Penned and composed by Millind Gaba with additional rap lyrics by Asli Gold, the Shanti song is directed by Satti Dhillon. It's shot on both Nikki Tamboli and Millind Gaba. Watch it below: Also Read - After KGF and Pushpa, THIS Prabhas' pan-India film to release in two parts?

Opening up about the song, T-Series head honcho said, “With Millind in the pop-rap space you can always expect a completely entertaining track and that’s what ‘Shanti’ is. Millind and Nikki Tamboli’s energy and chemistry in the song is a must-watch.” Also Read - Arjun Kapoor on dating an older woman with a son from an earlier marriage: I feel you should respect your partner

On the other hand, Millind Gaba chimed in by adding, “Shanti is a fun party song. The lyrics and music are catchy and the sets are really bright with pop colours. I’m sure my fans are going to love it.” Also Read - Patli Kamariya song: Tanishk Bagchi's new track ft. Mouni Roy is strictly for desi rap and hip-hop lovers

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli concluded, “Shanti is guaranteed to have you grooving. I had a lot of fun filming this one with Millind Gaba and hopefully, everyone will love it just as much.”

BL Verdict: Unless you're hardcore hip-hop or fan or can't get enough of Nikki Tamboli, there isn't much in Shanti to appeal to music aficionados. Well, that's our take, how about yours? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life .