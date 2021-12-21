Boy or girl? Preggers Bharti Singh shares her preference in the funniest way possible

Comedian and husband Harsh Limbachiyaa are pregnant. They are soon to welcome their first child into this world. It was recently that they made the announcement on social media. Bharti and Harsh created a very cute video and announced to the world that they are going to be parents. Now, Bharti has shared her preference if she wants a girl or a boy. The comedian was recently spotted in the city and was asked by the paps if she wants a girl or boy. In her signature comic style, she revealed that she wants a girl. Also Read - Pregnant Bharti Singh flaunts her baby bump, says 'Bahut maza aaraha hai'

Bharti Singh stated that she wants a girl so that she will happily make tea for her whenever asked. In a comic style, Bharti stated that she does not want a boy as if she calls him to make tea, he will say that he is busy with his cricket practice. Of course, all this in fun. But she did say that she would like to have a baby girl and that girls are the best.

Bharti Singh is truly enjoying the pregnancy phase thoroughly. It was recently that she had shared a video on social media narrating the same. In the video, we could see her in different avatars. In the caption she mentioned that she is enjoying her journey to motherhood. Watch it here.