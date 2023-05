Anupamaa TV show has taken a drastic turn with the separation of Anuj and Anupamaa. Just when fans thought that their favourite TV jodi, MaAn will be reuniting, the makers made them part ways again. Every MaAn fan shared in the pain of Anupamaa and Anuj during their separation. The online fans are quite angry with the makers for separating the lovebirds again. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's fans are mad because Anuj and Anupamaa should have been reunited and Maaya should have been out of their lives. Well, the drama is still on and hence, the fans have called for a Boycott Anupamaa trend. Also Read - TRP List Week 20: Anupamaa remains unbeatable; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai continues to trump over Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin [TOP 10 TV shows]

Fans call for a BOYCOTT ANUPAMAA trend

In the last couple of episodes, we all have been watching Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) suffering a lot emotionally as Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) chooses silence and agrees to everything that Maaya (Chhavi Pandey) says. Maaya, Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) and Barkha (Ashlesha Savant) have plotted this separation of Anuj and Anupamaa and are savouring every moment of it. Anupamaa is upset with Anuj for his silence. On the other hand, Anuj wants to reveal the truth to Anupamaa but is unable to do so. Sometimes Maaya and sometimes Vanraj stop them. Also Read - Anupamaa upcoming twist: Anuj reveals the truth to Anu, tells her how Maya blackmailed him; but is it too late?

Moreover, seeing Maaya live with Anuj in the Kapadia Mansion and behaving like his would-be-wife has been beyond their (fans') patience. Maaya not just sits with Anuj as his wife to perform Puja on Dimpy's behalf but also writes Anuj's name on her hand with henna. Her obsessive and possessive behaviour towards Anuj is not liked by the fans a bit. Also, there's much delay in the big reveal about Anuj's reason for not coming back to Anupamaa. All these reasons have left fans demanding a boycott. Check out their tweets below: Also Read - Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly is teary eyed as she reaches for Nitesh Pandey’s last rites [Watch video]

Exactly mujhe bhi udaan ya seperation se ya Anuj anupama ke greyish ch se bhi problem problem sirf serial mai ho rahi gandagi se Hindu rituals bhagwan ke disrespect se fictional serial hai tho kuch bhi karoge kya https://t.co/jQJjmOmZpx — Mk Mishra (@MkMishra03) May 25, 2023

Already boycotted.Bakwas track.Mockery of marriage culture education law what https://t.co/HcC5cJb679 every1is educated.Gone are the era when women were not educated and anything can be shown in the name of entertainment. BOYCOTT ANUPAMAA — Aastha Roy (@AasthaRoy17) May 25, 2023

I don’t believe in fake feminism! #Anupamaa ke paon VS ko padne chahiye naa ki #anujkapadia ko!Andher nagri hai re - abuser ke saath dance - puja - aankhon aankhon mein console - sit in the car//the scene is a disrespect to all good men in real life it’s sick BOYCOTT ANUPAMAA pic.twitter.com/WcjeFBav1u — Mshivi (@Mshivi167484) May 25, 2023

solo andhbhkts apni fav fl k 10 mnth se ud rhi dhajjiya nhi dekh pye or ab anuj k dhajjia dikh rhi hai ? BOYCOTT ANUPAMAA AK is much better than Abusers k pyar m dubi #Anupamaa

shame on upma + her andhbhkts — cհαɾsss? (@9NOMaAniAN) May 25, 2023

BOYCOTT ANUPAMAA Nothing good can come out of it. The most pathetic show ever. — The Witty Wordsmith (@SudeepaBose) May 25, 2023

Har track me vanraj kho ghusathe hai fit uskka dukh pedal,khushi ,aasu drama ,anupamaa side mme khade hokke bhashan deti rehati hai

BOYCOTT ANUPAMAA https://t.co/FYiCav5lNP — savithri p g (@savithripg19585) May 25, 2023

jab anupamaa aaya tha toh mai roj dekhta tha lekin fir anupamaa ke upper phad gir gya sorry pahad gir gya tano ka aur ghrwalo ka is liye ab mai cartoon dekh rha hu doremon nobita ki problem bhi solve ho jati hai end of the day but anupma ki nhi BOYCOTT ANUPAMAA #Boycott . — vishal (@VishalC81874686) May 25, 2023

Exactly… they have made this show full of all negativity, sadness, heartbreaks, drama n what not except any positivity and hope.. seems like worst than even Ekta shows.. which most ppl have no interest to watch BOYCOTT ANUPAMAA — Muskaan (@smile45879124) May 25, 2023

BOYCOTT ANUPAMAA Trending. I am One who Never Watched this Serial ??? BOYCOTT ANUPAMAA pic.twitter.com/j1ELdAUBIp — Vaibhav D (@Vaibhav04563161) May 25, 2023

Itne achi understanding thi MaAn couple ch.. makers ney uhn ko hi poori tra ruin kar dia BOYCOTT ANUPAMAA — ???Monu Davinder??? (@iammonuqueen) May 25, 2023

BOYCOTT ANUPAMAA this serial is going through their worst plot and it's getting worse and boring day by day #Anupamaa #MaAn — kanu shrivastava (@kanu_priyaS) May 25, 2023

Participating in trend just for fun nd giggles ?????? Btw vannu is relatable here ?? BOYCOTT ANUPAMAA pic.twitter.com/ZVSFEBb5pa — Shy~ (@Gorgeouszz_) May 25, 2023

The best man in the show is being tortured and harassed like this, despite knowing we hate to see him cry BOYCOTT ANUPAMAA https://t.co/tpHFSfYXle — Kavita??ForMaan (@MaAnFan7) May 25, 2023

True diz show is showing nonsense in de name of woman empowerment..such a shame BOYCOTT ANUPAMAA https://t.co/y0I7ytzI9g — Alina (@SamishYussuf) May 25, 2023

For making our beloved #rupaliganguly and #GauravKhanna go through all this bashing BOYCOTT ANUPAMAA — Mshivi (@Mshivi167484) May 25, 2023

Because DKP has decided that he doesn't care about his audience any more and hence showing us such disturbing and puke worthy stuff BOYCOTT ANUPAMAA https://t.co/kL3g0sMeRq — Kavita??ForMaan (@MaAnFan7) May 25, 2023

Anupamaa upcoming big twist

In the upcoming episode of the TOP TV show, we will see Anuj finally cornering Anupamaa. He takes her out and begs for forgiveness and reveals the truth about his decision and his step to her. Anupamaa breaks down as well. But she tells Anuj that she doesn't want his love in alms or by force, Anupamaa tells him that she had a right to his love which he himself gave away to someone else. Anuj stands shocked hearing Anupamaa's words.