The 13th season of popular singing reality show, Indian Idol has raised its curtains with the judges , , and the host to welcome new talent from across the country. But the singing show is already facing boycott calls from fans after Rito Raba from Arunachal Pradesh faced an unexpected elimination. Also Read - Indian Idol Season 13: Ayodhya's Rishi Singh to Kolkata's Bidipta Chakraborty, meet the Top 15 contestants who will sing for the title this season

Indian Idol 13 recently wrapped up its audition rounds and shared the names of the contestants who have made it to the top 15. Contestants such as Vineet Singh, Sanchari Sengupta, Rishi Singh, Bidipta Chakraborty, Shivam Singh, Sonakshi Kar, Navdeep Wadali, Senjuti Das, Chirag Kotwal, Kavya Limaye, Anushka Patra, Rupam Bharnarhia, Pritam Roy, Debosmita Roy and Shagun Pathak were selected. Also Read - Indian Idol 13: Falguni Pathak meets Neha Kakkar on the show after the war of words; netizens slam the singers, 'Song famous karne ke liye...'

As Rito Raba was left out of top 15 contestants, irked netizens expressed their anger by trending 'Boycott Indian Idol' on Twitter. Many people said that they were unhappy with the judgement and questioned the show's and the judges' credibility to find new talent. They also demanded the makers to bring Rito Raba back on the show. Also Read - Indian Idol 12 judge Neha Kakkar finally breaks silence on Falguni Pathak and trolls criticising her for O Sajna song; here's what she said

Advertisement

Take a look.

Falto judge I hate this indian idol judge #boycott — D.k (@DilipTripura11) September 27, 2022

Rito riba best of best... ?but judge and sony tv management team full plan to out Rito? but Rito won all indian people hearts. Boycott indian idol? — Gujarat Gj 17 (@17Gujarat) September 28, 2022

#BoycottIndianIdol #indianidol2022#indianidol13

Northeastern Boycott Indian Idol Because a multi talented Participant @rituriba is rejected because may his wrong was he was From @northeastindia — RIZU FROM ASSAM (@RozRizu) September 28, 2022

@VishalDadlani where is rito riba

Now I realise indian idol is real scame as rito said ...

No one is better singer than rito also better than all judges than how can you @iAmNehaKakkar @Himesh judge him..#Boycott_indian_idol

We want rito back ... — JD CHOUDHARY (@JAGDISH24141995) September 27, 2022

Sir, we Arunachalee didn't expect elimination of Rito.

from today am delating sony chanel nd a voice from my core it's boycott Indian Idol. — Guchi Novin (@GuchiNovin) September 27, 2022

Boycott Indian idol n Bollywood. pic.twitter.com/tBdDvE4bYA — Dipjyoti Deka (@Dipjyot31865608) September 28, 2022

Boycott Indian idol13 including the judges.Fake expression deke tv mei sabko bas dikhata hai kala Dil hai undar.Rito ko isiliye bulaya tha kyunki usne Indian idol ki bare mei sach bola tha and they had to show the world about it #indianidol13 #indianidol #iamnehakakkar #SonyLIV — Munu (@Munu67244824) September 28, 2022

While the last season saw Pawandeep Rajan as the winner, the makers have announced first four contestants - Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, Anushka Patra from Kolkata, Bidipta Chakraborty from Kolkata and Shivam Singh from Vadodara.