Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy was a guest at Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati bash. Kundali Bhagya and Sherdil Shergil star Dheeraj Dhoopar was also present. There is a picture of the two that is doing the rounds of social media. Fans are going gaga over how good they are looking together. The two have not worked together in any show so far but the kind of chemistry this pic oozes is making fans impatient. Mouni Roy will be seen in Brahmastra as Junoon. In the pic, she is seen in a pale pink lehenga with silver work done on it. He is dressed in black. Fans cannot contain themselves seeing the pic. Take a look at the reactions... Also Read - Mouni Roy, Dheeraj Dhoopar and others grace Ekta Kapoor's Ganpati celebrations; Sakshi Tanwar's daughter spotted [View Pics]

It's was just like dream come true moment for me....??

I always wanted to see them together in one frame and look it happen...???#DheerajDhoopar#MouniRoy#DheerajInJhalak10 #SherdilShergill pic.twitter.com/T096IcZpln — Shreya_kambli (@shreya_kambli) September 3, 2022

PINCHHH MEEEEEE?? DAMNNN!!!!!! MY FAVOURITES SHARING ONE FRAME???!!!! Before DD if there was any ITV character i was mad for was 'Mouni' for #Naagin? •#DheerajDhoopar #MouniRoy #DheerajInJhalak10 #GaneshChaturthi2022 • pic.twitter.com/nPfK1TlpUh — Bhukkad is gonna be buddhi??? (@Alinakh15698073) September 3, 2022

Dheeraj Dhoopar is now busy with his two shows, Sherdil Shergil and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. He is also a new dad. Mouni Roy is promoting Brahmastra with the whole team. Fans are already liking her as Junoon on the show. Also Read - Brahmastra: Was Ranbir Kapoor annoyed with Alia Bhatt at recent promotions? 'Only she loves him,' say fans after watching THIS viral video