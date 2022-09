and starrer may have broken Bollywood's dry spell at the box office but the directorial has received mixed reviews from the critics and audience alike. While some liked it for its high visual effects, some found the movie without a soul. A few days ago, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress shared her review on Brahmastra saying that she was unimpressed. Now, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Munmun Dutta has reviewed Brahmastra and shared her opinions about it. Also Read - Dheeraj Dhoopar, Mouni Roy and more — Meet the TV Instagrammers of the week

Taking it to Instagram, Munmun shared a small clip from a cinema hall and said that the movie was flawed but it was worth a watch. She is now eagerly waiting for Brahmastra 2 to witness what happens next. "Went to the cinemas after a long time and #Brahmastra was absolutely worth it. Except a few weak things, I think it's really worth a watch. Also it was good to watch a Ranbir Kapoor film. was outstanding (heart emoji). Waiting for 2nd part now (heart emoji)," she wrote. However, she soon deleted it for the reasons best known to her.

Coming back to Erica, when a fan asked the actress about her views on Brahmastra during her interaction session, she said that the movie is a milestone for sure in terms of VFX. However, she said that it was not a successful attempt and wished the actors would have spent more time in training instead of loading the film with visual effects. "But I wish there were more efforts put into training the actors for this kind of filmmaking and it was not directed by a director whose forte has only been romance," she had said.

Brahmastra has now become the third film to emerge as a hit in 2022 so far after 's The Kashmir Files, 's 2, and 's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, , , and Mouni Roy. The next part of the trilogy is titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.