Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, was arrested by the Noida Police on Sunday in connection with a case involving illegal possession of snake venom. The reality star will now be produced before the court. The arrest comes as a shock to fans of the reality TV star, as Yadav's sudden entanglement with the law has raised questions about his involvement in illicit activities. Authorities are conducting further investigations into the matter, aiming to uncover the extent of Yadav's alleged involvement and any potential links to wider criminal networks.

According to a news wire agency, Elvish Yadav was arrested after a brief round of questioning related to the usage of snake venom in a rave party. As of now, there is no official statement issued by the YouTuber or his lawyer. Even an official confirmation from the police officials is being awaited by the media portals. Whether the YouTuber will be granted bail or taken into police custody will entirely depend on the evidence which police officials have found against him.

For those unaware, back in November 2023, Elvish Yadav attended a rave party in Noida. The police, who suspected illegal activities, raided the rave party as they received a tip-off that the guests at the rave party were consuming snake venom. Since then, Yadav's name has been dragged multiple times in the same case. Prior to this, when Elvish was questioned, he revealed that in one of his videos where the snake venom is clearly visible, the drugs were arranged by Bollywood singer Fazilpuria.

What makes things worse for the Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is that he has not only been accused of consuming snake venom for intoxication but has also been accused of supplying those drugs. In fact, last year, when an NGO named People for Animals conducted a sting operation, around five people were arrested for snake smuggling. One of them even admitted that they provided snakes for Elvish Yadav's party.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.