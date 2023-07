Sourabh Raaj Jain is a popular name in the TV industry. He is the one who has played multiple mythological characters in many TV shows and ruled all. From Mahabharat to Mahakali - Anth Hi Aarambh Hai, Sourabh Raaj Jain has come to be known for playing mythological characters with utmost perfection. But what's next for him? While we cannot reveal much details but can say that something very interesting is on the way for Sourabh Raaj Jain's fans. The leaked pictures giving a hint of his upcoming project are proof of it. Amidst the mystery around his next project, Sourabh Raaj Jain visited Vrindavan and created fan frenzy of sorts. Also Read - LEAKED Exclusive sneak peek into Sourabh Raaj Jain’s latest avatar will leave you excited about his upcoming show

We have got our hands on Sourabh Raaj Jain's pics from Vrindavan and we can see that he is surrounded by fans and media. He seems to be completely soaked in the holy vibe of Vrindavan with a garland around his neck. Sourabh Raaj Jain kept it simple and casual in a white shirt and jeans. His yellow glasses though added the fun to his look.

Check out Sourabh Raaj Jain's pictures from Vrindavan below:

Sourabh Raaj Jain's new look from project gets leaked? Fans excited to know what Mahabharat actor has in store

Earlier, total of four looks of Sourabh Raaj Jain have been leaked online. What has left fans intrigued is that all the four looks are very different from each other. One of the pics has Sourabh Raaj Jain looking like a dabbawala, another has him looking like a labour worker, the third picture had him driving a car. Fourth and the latest picture that got revealed today has him looking like a college student seated amidst friends.

Check out all his leaked looks below:

Didn't we say all his looks are interesting and intriguing? Fans are looking forward to the big announcement revealing all the details of this new project.

Sourabh Raaj Jain is best known for playing Lord Krishna in Mahabharat in the year 2013. He was then seen playing Lord Shiva in the TV show Mahakali — Anth Hi Aarambh Hai. In Chandragupta Maurya, he played the role of Emperor Dhana Nanda. In Devo Ke Dev - Mahadev, Sourabh Raaj Jain played the roled of Lord Vishnu.