Ishqbaaz and Naagin 5 fame Surbhi Chandna is all set to tie the knot with fiancé Karan Sharma in the first week of March 2024. The wedding and pre-marriage ceremonies will take place in Goa. Surbhi already had her bachelorette with friends Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Srivastava, Kunal Jaisingh, and others. Amidst the wedding preparations, Surbhi is currently busy promoting Rakshak Chapter 2. The actress opened up about balancing the wedding preparations and shoots simultaneously. Also Read - Ishqbaaaz BFFs Surbhi Chandna, Shrenu Parikh and Mansi Srivastava attend Neha Laxmi Iyer’s haldi and mehendi [View Pics]

Check out the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates only on BollywoodLife's WhatsApp channel.

Surbhi Chandna opens up on balancing shoot and wedding preparations

In a conversation with TOI, Surbhi was asked if she is facing any difficulty managing the wedding preparations and promoting her upcoming project. Answering the question, Surbhi said that there are so many women who work even until the 8th month of their pregnancy. To which Barun Sobti, who was also present at the same interview, said that even his wife was flying and traveling in her 8th month of pregnancy. Also Read - Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna's recent video is every bride-to-be's nightmare

Surbhi then stated that her situation is not that difficult as she is just going to get married. She, however, credited her fiancé Karan Sharma and sister for managing most of the wedding work. She stated that everything is going on smoothly in the backend. Also Read - Naagin actress Surbhi Chandna's bachelorette party is every soon-to-be bride's dream; check out the adorable pictures

Trending Now

Surbhi and Karan's love story was simple yet no less than a fairy tale. Surbhi met Karan when she shifted to his building along with her mom. Initially, both Surbhi's mom and Karan's mom bonded well. One day, Karan's mom invited Surbhi to a birthday party at her house. That's where she met Karan for the first time. What started as a normal friendship eventually blossomed into love. The duo also shot their official pre-wedding video where both Surbhi and Karan were looking absolutely gorgeous and in love.

Surbhi Chandna has been a part of the television industry for a long time. However, it was the show Ishqbaaz that gained her wider recognition. Her work in Naagin 5 was also hugely appreciated by the audience.