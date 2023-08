TV actress Chhavi Mittal has been through a lot. She bravely fought against cancer and did not lose hope. Instead, she kept motivating herself and even others who are going through the same pain. Chhavi has shown immense courage but the fight is still on. The actress is now fighting another health issue. Chhavi took to Instagram to reveal the new challenge she has to face now. Also Read - Malaika Arora to Shefali Jariwala: Stars trolled for sharing pics that should've remained in the 'private folder' as per fans

She is now diagnosed with Costochondritis. This is an injury to a cartilage in the chest. Chhavi spoke about the illness and explained what it means to her followers. She also shared that she has pain in breathing, sitting and even lying down. However, she has not forgotten her words of motivation.

Chhavi Mittal’s post

She shared her picture from the gym and wrote, "Naya wali beemari layi hoon market mein. it's called costocondritis. Fancy no? (It's an injury to a cartilage in the chest) The probable cause could be radiation (cancer treatment) or a side effect of the injection I took for osteopenia (a condition with low BMD) or it could be incessant cough (which I had a few days back) or a combination of one or more or all. I have pain while breathing, or using my hand, or arm, or lying down, or sitting, or laughing or pretty much everything. No, I'm not always positive about it, but I'm rarely negative. So, holding my chest in my hand, I went to the gym (my happiest place) coz u know what?"

“We all get knocked down, but do we get up again? Well I do! For anyone who needs to hear this.. I know ur suffering in some way or the other.. but ur not alone! And THIS TOO SHALL PASS. #healthiswealth, “she added.

Chhavi had earlier revealed that Bone Mineral Density (BMD) loss due to cancer has led to many fractures and she is an Osteopenia patient at high risk for spinal fractures.