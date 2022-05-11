Cannes 2022: Helly Shah fans get emotional as she gears up to join Hina Khan on the red carpet [Read Tweets]

Helly Shah is going to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2022. She will be the second Indian TV actress after to do the honours. This year, we have a number of Indian celebs like , Nayanthara, , , and others. Helly Shah is going there for her film, Kaya Palat. Helly Shah has been working in the TV industry for a decade and this is the perfect culmination of her hard work. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Kartik Aaryan admits being in a relationship with his co-stars; reveals his wooing mantra [Watch Video]

Helly Shah is best known for her work on shows like Swaragini, Ishq Main Marjawan 2, , Ishq Mera Sufiyana and others. All her work so far has been appreciated both critically and by TV viewers. Fans are beyond emotional seeing this news...

now just the rare things about her excites me.. and "Helly at Cannes" is one of that !! ?? #HellyShah #Cannes2022 — ?. (@SedWitchh) May 11, 2022

Many many congratulations hellu.soooo happy for you...you deserve more and more. love you princess???..#HellyShah https://t.co/awt3J9AaO9 — Goutami Mondal (@goutamimondal25) May 11, 2022

Helly Shah at the 2022 .

(That's it. That is the Tweet ❤️?)#HellyShah #ProudBrother — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) May 11, 2022

#HellyShah OMGGGGG am sooooo happppy 4 u...i am jumping ... feel so overhelmed right now....U deserve each and every bit of success... more power to u hella

OMG let me jst breathe ryt now....

Yayyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyyy????✨?

Lets nacho??? pic.twitter.com/54t1e6Qjpn — je t'aime mes che'ries.... (@rrrellu) May 11, 2022

She always make feel her log proud we are proud of you @OfficialHelly7

We are so happy for you. You earn what you exactly deserve proud to be your fans ❤️❤️ #HellyShah#HellyHolics#HellyKeLog #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/nkuwyx8Vjc — raz upd (@razupd) May 11, 2022

Sb itna kuch lukh rahy tweets mai aur yahn mai hun jis k hath shiver kr rahy jbse news dekhi hai ?? Itni proud feel ho raha hai k Bayan nhi kr sakti mai @OfficialHelly7 Allah hamesha kamyab kary Ameen #HellyShah #Cannes2022 #CannesFilmFestival2022 #hellyholics — Mubii??? (@Mubii81855985) May 11, 2022

Helly Shah fans are thrilled and undoubtedly so. This is a huge milestone for the chirpy bubbly actress.