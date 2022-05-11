Cannes 2022: Helly Shah fans get emotional as she gears up to join Hina Khan on the red carpet [Read Tweets]

Helly Shah is going to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2022. She will be the second Indian TV actress after Hina Khan to do the honours. This year, we have a number of Indian celebs like Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Pooja Hegde and others. Helly Shah is going there for her film, Kaya Palat. Helly Shah has been working in the TV industry for a decade and this is the perfect culmination of her hard work. Also Read - The Kapil Sharma Show: Kartik Aaryan admits being in a relationship with his co-stars; reveals his wooing mantra [Watch Video]
Helly Shah is best known for her work on shows like Swaragini, Ishq Main Marjawan 2, Devanshi, Ishq Mera Sufiyana and others. All her work so far has been appreciated both critically and by TV viewers. Fans are beyond emotional seeing this news... Also Read - Anushka Sharma is the BIGGEST fan of hubby Virat Kohli; here's proof!
Helly Shah fans are thrilled and undoubtedly so. This is a huge milestone for the chirpy bubbly actress. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Aishwarya Sharma, Anusha Dandekar, Sana Khan and other actresses who confessed to being betrayed in love
