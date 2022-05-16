Cannes 2022: Helly Shah is nervous and excited about walking the red carpet, 'I am a bit numb but...'

Helly Shah is going to walk the red carpet at the Cannes 2022 at the French Riviera. The actress is going to launch the poster of her film Kaya Palat at the Cannes Film Festival. Helly Shah flew for the French Riviera a couple of hours ago. She wore a black and white co-ord set. Helly Shah recently opened up about walking the red carpet saying that she is nervous but excited at the same time. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Actor's long-time friend's wife slams the Aquaman 2 actress; says, 'She is quite entitled'

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Helly Shah revealed, "Going to Cannes is something I never imagined. I can't wait to be there. I never imagined that I would debut on an international platform like Cannes one day. Like everyone else, every year, I would wait for the photos of celebrities walking the red carpet, their interviews and the films showcased at the festival." Helly will also be walking the red carpet for a beauty brand. And for that, it seems she will be sharing space with Bollywood beauties such as , and more.

Talking about the same, Helly said, "I am a bit numb and I am feeling nervous. I won't say it's a responsibility but it is a big deal for me. I don't want to miss a thing. I don't want to plan too many things right now. I want to go there and live in the moment and experience it all. Once I am there, I want to feel the excitement. I am nervous and super excited."

Apart from launching the poster of her film at the Cannes Film Festival, the Ishq Mein Marjawan and Swaragini actress is excited that India will be honoured on the World stage. She said, "India has been chosen as the first Country of Honour at Cannes and that makes me immensely proud to see our country being honoured on a world stage." Apart from Helly, is also going to walk the red carpet at Cannes 2022.