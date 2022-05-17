Cannes is suiting Ishq Mein Marjawan actress Helly Shah really well. The actress flew to the French Riviera a couple of days ago. Helly would be launching the poster of her film Kaya Palat and will also walk down the red carpet for the first time. Helly is super excited to be at Cannes. She shared a glimpse of her day in Cannes and a selfie that is now going viral o social media and has become the talk of the town. Also Read - Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora and more celebs to get married secretly in 2022

Helly revealed that she is excited but nervous about walking the red carpet at Cannes 2022. The Swaragini actress has shared a couple of videos, showing what a scenic beauty the French Riviera is. She also shared a mirror selfie from her stay. Helly Shah is seen in a crop top and denim. She is seen flaunting her toned midriff. Fans cannot get over her hotness. Check out the picture here:

Helly Shah’s fans are going gaga over her picture and hotness. They now cannot wait to see Helly slay at the Cannes red carpet. Check out the Twitter reaction here:

While talking with Hindustan Times, Helly Shah shared her feelings about heading to Cannes, one of the reputed and prestigious Film festivals. "Going to Cannes is something I never imagined. I can’t wait to be there. I never imagined that I would debut on an international platform like Cannes one day. Like everyone else, every year, I would wait for the photos of celebrities walking the red carpet, their interviews and the films showcased at the festival,' she said. Apart from the poster launch, Helly will also be walking the red carpet for a beauty brand. And for that, it seems she will be sharing space with Bollywood beauties such as , and more.

Talking about the same, Helly said, "I am a bit numb and I am feeling nervous. I won’t say it’s a responsibility but it is a big deal for me. I don’t want to miss a thing. I don’t want to plan too many things right now. I want to go there and live in the moment and experience it all. Once I am there, I want to feel the excitement. I am nervous and super excited."