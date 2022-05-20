is one of the most famous names in the Indian television industry. She is now slow and steadily making a mark in Bollywood as well. The actress is currently at the Cannes film festival and this is the second time she is at the prestigious film festival. Hina has been making heads turn with her amazing looks on the red carpet and her fans are going gaga over how gorgeous she is looking. Recently, Hina took to Twitter to thank the media at the film festival. Also Read - Cannes 2022: Helly Shah's latest look has classy and hot written all over it [View Pics]

Along with a note, she tweeted, "My thoughts Appreciation for the media at @Festival_Cannes Yet again, Thank you for always making me feel special and Thank you for your love and attention.. #CannesFilmFestival2022 #Cannes22 #TheCameraLovesMe."

The note reads, "No matter how many photoshoots I do, no matter how many videos I make.. but this feeling of looking at your red carpet pictures is priceless.. Nothing and nothing can beat the red carpet looks. A big thank you to the media on the red carpet for always always showering me with so much love and attention.. I love when they stop me and ask me to pose.. I always say, it's you confidence and only confidence that can turn the tables.. Such lovely red carpet pictures. You did it girl, proud of u.."

Yet again, Thank you for always making me feel special and Thank you for your love and attention..#CannesFilmFestival2022 #Cannes22 #TheCameraLovesMe ? pic.twitter.com/CwuRqRkEFW — Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) May 20, 2022

Recently, an Indian Pavilion had taken place at the Cannes film festival, and many celebs like , , , and others attended it. While talking to Anupama Chopra, Hina has revealed that she was disheartened that she was not invited for it. She added, "I could have been in the audience at least. I loved that Ghoomar video. I felt so proud seeing my country being represented so beautifully. I am a proud Indian."