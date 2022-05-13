Cannes 2022 will start from May 17, 2022, and Hina Khan is going to walk the red carpet once again. The actress will be joined by Helly Shah. Indian TV fans are very excited at the prospect of seeing these two women together. Both of them are known for their talent, and are already giving out style goals on social media. Hina Khan is a bonafide fashionista and fans want to see what she bring on the table. Also Read - Sohail Khan and Seema Khan END their marriage after 24 years; couple files for divorce at the family court
Now, a picture which is supposed to be a leaked sketch of her red carpet outfit is doing the rounds on social media. The one who shared it has said that it is from a very reliable source. Take a look... Also Read - Imlie: Sumbul Touqeer's emotional breakdown after Narmada's shocking allegations make fans say, 'Give Sumbul her Oscar, man' [View tweets]
The transparent metallic gown is supposed to be her chosen outfit. We wonder who is the designers. From the looks of it, the gown seems to be from Falguni and Shane Peacock. Hina Khan proved herself as a fashionista from her first outing where she rocked a gown with cape sleeves. Also Read - Anupamaa actress Aneri Vajani reunites with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan after 8 years for a project [VIEW PICS]
For her last appearance, she had chosen a gown from Ziad Nakad. The Lebanese designer dressed her in a grey silver metallic gown, which was a total knockout. She also wore an Alin Le' Kal gown that was a hit with the media. Other Indian celebs at the Riviera include Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Pooja Hegde, R Madhavan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
