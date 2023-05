Urvashi Rautela is making everyone proud at Cannes with her stunning appearances. Urfi Javed is a sensation in the country, known for her risque outfits and bold and stylish personality. In fact, Urfi Javed and Urvashi Rautela are both known for their bold style statements. And they have one more thing in common. It seems they both love unique jewellery. Both Urfi and Urvashi love crocodile necklaces. They both have worn the same on separate occasions. Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Shweta Mahadik has made a DIY neckpiece in a crocodile shape. Yes, you read that right. Urfi has given a shout-out to the actress. Also Read - Cannes 2023: Mouni Roy works every bit of a dull gold skirt with a big bow; Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Goradia and others send love

Shweta Mahadik makes a DIY crocodile necklace inspired by Urvashi Rautela and Urfi Javed

Urvashi Rautela wore the high jewelled crocodile neckpiece when she made her Cannes red carpet walk in a strapless pink outfit with ruffles. Her crocodile neckpiece grabbed the attention of everyone, in entertainment news and paved the way for memes as well. Urvashi shared that the neckpiece has an immense emotional value for her when the trolls surfaced. The price of Urvashi Rautela's neckpiece is said to be about Rs 276 crores. Yes, you read that right. On the other hand, Urfi Javed wore the neckpiece at an event in the city about a month ago. Urfi posed with Orhan Awatramani popularly known as Orry. Shweta Mahadik who loves DIYs and shares a lot of DIY videos on her Instagram handle made a DIY crocodile neckpiece

Watch the video shared by Shweta Mahadik about crocodile jewellery here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Mahadik (@shwetmahadik)

Urfi Javed gives a shout-out to Shweta Mahadik on her DIY neckpiece

Urfi Javed turned cheerleader for Shweta Mahadik and lauded her for her efforts in making the DIY crocodile neckpiece. She not just commented on her post with heart emoticons but also shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Too good" tagging the actress. Check out Urfi Javed's Instagram story here:

Meanwhile, Urfi refused to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. She, however, is stealing hearts with her bold and unique outfits every single day. Urvashi Rautela is soon going to headline Parveen Babi's biopic. She has Inspector Avinash in the pipeline. On the other hand, Shweta's talent is impressing everyone.