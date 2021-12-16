Zain Imam fans have a reason to party. The TV hunk who is celebrating seven years in the industry is soon going to be seen on the show, Fanaa - Tere Ishq Main. The show will be produced by Dipti Kalwani who also made Sarvagunn Sampanna for Star Plus. The other actors are Reem Shaikh and Akshit Sukhija. It seems the character of Zain Imam is more like an anti-hero. In the past, he played a grey role in Tashan-E-Ishq as well. However, his most memorable role is that of Neil Khanna from the show, Naamkarann. On Fanaa - Tere Ishq Main, he plays the role of a tech genius, Agastya. Also Read - Urfi Javed, Sanjeeda Shaikh and more actresses who made heads turn by going braless [PICS]

Talking about the character, he said in a media statement, "It always feels great on television, after a short gap I am reviving my television journey with 'Fanaa -Tere Ishq Mein' and there's nothing better I could have asked for. It is a new age romantic thriller and Agasthya's character will leave our audiences surprised." Reem Shaikh is the female lead of the show. She is known for her part of Kalyani from Tujhse Hai Raabta, which was one of the biggest hits for Zee TV of late. Also Read - Karan Mehra, Giaa Manek and 7 more Television stars whose success fizzled out after delivering just one hit TV Show

Reem Shaikh told the media, "I can't express how thrilled I am to have landed the role of Pakhi! She is a sweet, happy-go-lucky girl who trusts everyone easily; little does she know what fate has in store for her." The actress said that she is nervous and excited about her comeback. Whether it is Aditi Rathore in Naamkarann or Shrenu Parikh in Sarvagunn Sampanna, Zain Imam has always created good chemistry with his co-stars. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Nikki Tamboli goes braless in latest photoshoot, Shaheer Sheikh turns stylist for daughter and more