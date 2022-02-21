Cezanne Khan aka the original Anurag Basu of Kasautii Zindagi Kay is getting married. Yes, he will be tying the knot with his girlfriend Afsheen Khan who he has been dating since three years. Cezanne Khan revealed this news to ETimes TV in an interview. He said he had been very happy with his relationship and would not married if it was not for the pandemic. Cezanne Khan said he planned to tie the knot in 2022. The handsome actor said that he did not believe that there was any perfect age for marriage. He is 44. Cezanne Khan said he was in no rush to get married. He said he was looking for someone who is simple, family-oriented and honest. Cezanne Khan said he wanted a partner who respected the relationship, and found his dream girl in Afsheen Khan. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur haldi pics, Vicky Kaushal petrified of heritage sites and more

Cezanne Khan became the heartthrob of millions across India and the globe after his show Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. He had taken a break of ten years in between. He moved to Dubai where he was looking after the family business. After this huge gap, he made a comeback with Vivian Dsena on the show Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. He played the male lead opposite Rubina Dilaik after the huge leap of 20 years.

Cezanne Khan told ETimesTV that he is glad to get content-oriented and strong roles after his comeback. He has a new show Appnapan which will soon come on Sony TV. Rajshree Thakur is the female lead of the serial. It is being produced by Ekta Kapoor. On the show, they play the role of a separated couple. As a businessman, he has very little time for his kids. The show is about family relations and how children crave for love and understanding from both parents. Cezanne Khan is surely back with a bang.