Chahatt Khanna is one among the few celebrities who have publicly called out Urfi Javed's bizarre and risque fashion outings. While she has also been at loggerheads with Urfi for a while, Chahatt has now shared her reaction on and Urfi's war of words. The actress said that she is happy that people have finally started opposing it, while referring to Chetan calling Urfi a distraction for youth. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ayesha Singh wins hearts in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Bigg Boss 16 wildcard contestants deets revealed and more

In her recent interaction with Instant Bollywood, Chahatt addressed what Chetan had said about Urfi at a recent literature festival. She said that she is happy to see that someone has called Urfi out for her risque fashion by calling her a distraction. She also added that Chetan has addressed the issue in a very mild and respectful manner since Urfi has been overdoing things on a different level. She also added that Chetan calling Urfi a distraction is a compliment for her in a way and she did not find anything wrong in the author's statement. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Sajid Khan's eviction from Bigg Boss 16, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans furious with Neil Bhatt aka Virat and more

"Chetan Bhagat is a very well-known and respected person. I'm happy that people have started talking about it and opposing it. I really don't know but I just had only read one line that 'she (Urfi) is a distraction for youth.' It has been said using very good choices of words and she has been doing a lot bigger things than what has been said. In a way, she has been complimented in a very mild manner since girls want to be distractions. And I don't think anything wrong has been spoken about it," Chahatt said. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for being too protective about Aaradhya, Urfi Javed hits back at Chetan Bhagat and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Meanwhile, Urfi has taken Chetan's comment about her fashion quite personally. She recently went after him, all guns blazing, called him a pervert and even went on to share a series of his chats that had gone viral a few years ago during the #MeToo campaign. She added that men like Bhagat only blame women and said there was no need to drag her into the conversation and make comments on the kind of clothes she chooses to wear.

Later, Chetan defended himself and said that he was being unnecessarily questioned for what he had not said. He also denied the viral WhatsApp chats and also clarified that he did not criticised anyone in his statement. He said that his words have been taken out of context and blown out of proportion.