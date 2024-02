It is not unusual to see TV show makers promoting upcoming serials with progressive packaging. We have seen shows that were marketed as social dramas, pure classic romance and women empowerment shows. After the first few episodes, most of them end up as saas bahu dramas. Fans who start watching a show because they are lured by the fresh concept start feeling cheated. Something similar happened with Chand Jalne Laga. The fresh promo was loved by the audience that craved for a good romance on TV. Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann had great chemistry. The whole friends to enemies and lovers story was back after a long time. Also Read - Chand Jalne Laga: Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann fans slam channel for wrapping up the show soon; say 'Please rethink your decision' [Check Reactions]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Vishal Aditya Singh's recent interview goes viral on social media

Vishal Aditya Singh said in an interview that even actors felt bad when stories digressed in this manner. He said that it was disappointing for actors. Take a look at the video.... Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kavya and more Indian TV shows that have green flag male characters

HE ATE AND LEFT NO CRUMBS ? pic.twitter.com/kJ2YuzpG1E — ༊*·˚ (@wineandpanic) February 25, 2024

Netizens said that he did a great job of roasting the makers without belittling the medium. Vishal Aditya Singh had done a great job on the show Chand Jalne Laga. Take a look at some of the reactions... Also Read - Chand Jalne Laga going off air? Sorab Bedi reacts to rumours, shares exciting new developments

Trending Now

" kyunki kahani jab yeh ayi thi itni fresh thi ...aisa lag raha tha ki yeh television nhi hai yaar " ? i remember when i saw its promo i was equally surprised ?❤️#chandjalnelaga #devra #kavi #vishaladityasingh #kanikamann pic.twitter.com/56Qpqh6n5s — Alice |?️ (@AliceAspects) February 25, 2024

Tbh kaafi straightforward baat boli. I wasn’t expecting itna tehelka over something so basic but chalo aajkal TV pe toh drama milta nahi, yahin sahi ??‍♀️ — ???? ?️ (@aye_masakalii) February 25, 2024

You just trolled the entire TV show’s stories and Channels VAS ?

Great going ???? wish many TV top good actors come out in the open to condemn the PHs & Channels for regressive crap content ? TV viewers deserve better ✌️#Audiencearenotfools #VishalAdityaSingh https://t.co/QbEvZoSSiY — Vijisridhar (@Vijisridhar96) February 25, 2024

Idk why people are being salty - HE SPOKE FACTS. The way the channel ruined the show with their obsession with bigamy. And not only colors, it's the same with every channel. Vishal just woke up & decided to be a chaos maker with stark truth. ?#VishalAdityaSingh #ChandJalneLaga https://t.co/ZSzBDGXYLl — ???? ? (@Littlemsfirefly) February 25, 2024

The way He just gave reality check to ITV maker's so badly which is needed so badly for every ITV story writers who write cringe stories lmao I can't with him Vishal bro you just nailed it ??? He has big jigar Vishal the swagger ???‍♀️#VishalAdityaSingh https://t.co/n5ENm1XM4z — Mehak Sattar ?? (@MehakSattar2) February 25, 2024

Well, fans of Chand Jalne Laga fully understood what he was trying to say. There is a definite obsession with love triangles, repeat marriages and family drama across the board. The lack of diversity is somewhat worrisome for many old fans of ITV.