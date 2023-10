Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann have been paired for the first time in Chand Jalne Laga. The show’s first episode has been loved by the audience. It was surely a beautiful start to Dev and Tara’s passionate love story. Many people have loved the show and the story that it has. Vishal and Kanika’s pairing is going to create magic on-screen. Also Read - Chand Jalne Laga Exclusive: Kanika Mann calls co-star Vishal Aditya Singh the most underrated actor, says, 'Nobody knows what...'

Vishal Aditya Singh spoke to BollywoodLife and revealed three things about the show that makes it a must watch. He said, “Firstly, it is a love saga on TV after a long time. It is a youth orientated story and you all will see fresh faces. The casting is almost new. Me and Kanika will be seen together for the first time. It is a fresh jodi and people must have not seen such a pairing. Both the girl and the boy in this story are desi. A very handsome boy and a beautiful girl coming together on-screen.”

Vishal on working with Kanika Mann

He further spoke about working with Kanika Mann in the show. This is a big story in Entertainment News. He said, “People will definitely love the new jodi because we both are hardworking. Hum dono ke andar bhoonkh hai kaam karne ki. I am working for the first time with Kanika and it was very good.”

“Many times it happens that when two people work for the first time, they are not always comfortable. You have close scenes in love stories, you are touching each other and hence many people take time to be comfortable with each other. But when I did a mock shoot with Kanika for the first time, we instantly clicked. I have been on the show since the start and hence, I have done mock shoot with other actresses as well but the moment, we finished the mock shoot with Kanika, the casting director, director and others looked at each other and said we got the girl, “Vishal added.

Chand Jalne Laga is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary and Gayatri Gil Tewary under Swastik Pictures.