Sorab Bedi, who is currently seen portraying the character of Raunak in the popular Colors television show "Chand Jalne Laga," has finally addressed the persistent rumors surrounding the show going off air soon. The rumours of "Chand Jalne Laga" going off air had sparked concern among the show's dedicated fanbase. Social media platforms were abuzz with speculation and apprehension. Sorab Bedi, with his recent statement, has effectively put an end to these speculations, providing relief to fans who have been eagerly following the show's twists and turns.

Putting an end to the swirling rumors, Sorab Bedi says, "The show is not at all going off the air, all the rumors aren't true at all. The only change that the show will have is on the timing slot which has now been shifted to 6:30 PM starting from January." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 star Sheezan Khan quits Chand Jalne Laga within a month; says 'I was reduced to just another character'

He also revealed that "Chand Jalne Laga" which also stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann is gearing up for an exciting new track filled with drama, twists, and turns. Viewers can look forward to heightened suspense and intense character developments that will keep them hooked to their screens. The show is all set once again to have an intriguing storyline that would keep the audience engaged and entertained, So just take a chill, we are working day and night very hard to deliver our best and we promise to do that always." Clarifies Sorab Bedi Also Read - Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Mishkat Verma in Kavya and more TV shows that introduced cold storage trap to bring couples closer

Bedi expressed his enthusiasm about the upcoming plot twists and character arcs, assuring fans that the essence of "Chand Jalne Laga" will remain intact despite the change in timing.

Sorab Bedi's clarification regarding the status of "Chand Jalne Laga" brings a sigh of relief to fans who were anxious about the fate of their beloved show.

On the work front, Sorab Bedi will also be making his music debut with Shweta Sharda in the song Lagda Nahi, Sung by Ammy Gill, apart from that the actor has also walked as a model for many leading brands and is seen in many Tvc. The actor has a few more exciting things in the pipeline for 2024, so stay tuned.