Chand Jalne Laga is one of the most trending shows on social media. We have seen the wedding track of Deva (Vishal Aditya Singh) and Tara (Kanika Mann). Finally, she finds out that Mr Malik is none other than her Deva. Tara rushes to the venue and marries him in a dramatic style. Everyone loved the sequence as Kanika Mann delivered an impactful performance as a female lead who does not give a damn for society. She rushed to the mandap and married him. Tara also vowed that she would erase all the painful memories from Deva's mind. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 star Sheezan Khan quits Chand Jalne Laga within a month; says 'I was reduced to just another character'

Fans upset with Kanika Mann's styling

Kanika Mann was seen looking gorgeous in the chiffon sarees in the first 37 episodes of the show. The actress' styling was a lot similar to what we saw of Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. However, post marriage it has seen a huge shift. Fans are hating the new sarees and blouses given to the actress. This is quite common in Indian daily soaps. They change it to more sanskari. This is how fans reacted on it... Also Read - Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Mishkat Verma in Kavya and more TV shows that introduced cold storage trap to bring couples closer

never seen a fd having this strong meltdown over fl's change of styling. Tara's sexy chiffon sarees, you'll be always famous? RIP (episode 01-episode37) #ChandJalneLaga pic.twitter.com/1GPYY1N6wd — kaaf. (@Jugnookikhooj) December 22, 2023

It's worse cause I think all of us thought that there wouldn't be a change in styling cause generally post wedding they show the fl start wearing sarees and since she already dressed in them, we thought it'd continue just as is! — prags. (@OyyeHoyyeBasket) December 22, 2023

It's worse cause I think all of us thought that there wouldn't be a change in styling cause generally post wedding they show the fl start wearing sarees and since she already dressed in them, we thought it'd continue just as is! — prags. (@OyyeHoyyeBasket) December 22, 2023

Yeh saree kabhi episode mein nahi pehna hope so kabhi pehen le#ChandJalneLaga #DevRa pic.twitter.com/IKv2mufJeh — k. (@oraaptinkejaisi) December 22, 2023

Chand Jalne Laga is one of the most popular shows on Jio. Vishal Aditya Singh is getting a lot of love for the performance of Deva. Let us see how makers address this complaint in the future. Also Read - Chand Jalne Laga: Sheezan Khan to make comeback with Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh TV show