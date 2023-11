TV actor Sheezan Khan who is known for his role of Ali Baba in Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul is all set to return on another fiction show Chand Jalne Laga. The show features Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh as the lead couple in the show. Their on-screen chemistry is winning hearts and fans are in love with their sizzling hot performance. As per the Times of India report, Sheezan will soon be introduced as the second hero in the daily soap. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Chand Jalne Laga, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

A source associated with the show informed TOI that Sheezan has been roped in as the parallel male lead in the show. Sheezan's entry into the show will spice up the existing drama between Tara and Dev. Sheezan's character in the show will be shown as a romantic guy who will enter Tara's life. Sheezan will reportedly start shooting for the show at Umbergaon in a day or two.

Sheezan transformed and has bid adieu to his long locks after almost two years. Will Sheezan's character bring huge twists and turns in the episodes of Chang Jalne Laga? The show is about Deva's revenge saga against Tara due to misunderstanding. Well, Tara has finally recognised Mr. Malik as her childhood friend, Deva. Tara rushes to hug him, an unknown girl enters the frame and hugs Deva.