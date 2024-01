There are many shows on TV which deserved better from the channel and makers. It seems Chand Jalne Laga is one of them. The promos of the show had caught the fancy of fans with the OST, which had the vibe of a music video. Now, news has come that the last episode of Chand Jalne Laga will air on February 15 2024. Fans said that Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh had one of the best chemistry seen on ITV in recent times. They felt the show had a lot of potential, which was ruined by the production house. People are not liking the current track where the focus is more on the family. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Kavya and more Indian TV shows that have green flag male characters

Netizens slam channel for their decision to end Chand Jalne Laga

Most viewers are upset about Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann. They feel the two had done a fab job on the show. They have said that the two deserve a lot better. Vishal Aditya Singh is seen on Atrangi TV as Lord Parashuram. Also Read - Chand Jalne Laga: Kanika Mann fans upset over 'sanskari' makeover of the actress post marriage track with Vishal Aditya Singh [Check Reactions]

Totally agree ? I saw making of a show similar to past iconic shows IPKKND, Madhubala, Geet. #DevRa became a very popular Jodi after RK-Madhu, ASR- Khushi or Geet-Maan in just 2-3 weeks. I even mentioned it to PH/channel. #ChandJalneLaga https://t.co/xKetzJOHBg — Krushna (@govindagopala) January 23, 2024

Chand Jalne Laga could've really become something huge only if channel had shown faith in it - the pair was popular and still is ! !

it was single-handedly THE DEVRA SHOW

this is so not fair ! ?#chandjalnelaga #devra #kavi pic.twitter.com/MWqZsTbhct — Alice |?️ (@AliceAspects) January 22, 2024

Please rethink your decision to wrap this show. It still has more loyal audience due to #DevRa & leads chemistry. No guarantee new show will be hit at 6pm. Rather focus on this show, give it some time. #ChandJalneLaga#VishalAdityaSingh #KanikaMann https://t.co/xoMqaQhn4C — Krushna (@govindagopala) January 23, 2024

The new show that will replace Chand Jalne Laga has not been liked as much. Vishal Aditya Singh was a commentator in Bhojpuri in the IPL for Jio TV. He might come as a wild card on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.