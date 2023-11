One of the big shows that has recently gone on air is Chand Jalne Laga. Vishal Aditya Singh is the playing the role of a young man who comes back to seek revenge on a family who sent him to jail as a kid. He was friends in childhood with Tara (Kanika Mann) and wants to inflict pain on her thinking that she is responsible. The promo caught the attention of everyone on social media due to the music and the visuals which looked from a movie. The show has got starting TRP of 1.2 which is quite decent. It looks like the show has caught the fancy of netizens. Also Read - Chand Jalne Laga Exclusive: Vishal Aditya Singh reveals why the new TV show is a must-watch; says THIS about co-star Kanika Mann

The duo of Kanika Mann and Vishal Aditya Singh are getting a lot of love. The star who has earlier done Chandrakanta on Colors is known as a good actor. Fans are amazed with the swag, intensity and passion he has brought on screen. Kanika Mann is also looking like Alia Bhatt from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani as per netizens. Social media has been flooded with edits on the jodi even though the show is not even a month old. Take a look at some of the reactions of public... Also Read - Chand Jalne Laga Exclusive: Kanika Mann calls co-star Vishal Aditya Singh the most underrated actor, says, 'Nobody knows what...'

Maine socha tha I will get involved with BB17 after Barsatein & WC but #ChandJalneLaga came out of the blue ... What a surprise !! ??? — Nishant (@NishantTweets30) November 2, 2023

I Don't think so that they will reveal it So Soon. Maybe Tara will doubt a little but would not find anything after Mr. Malik denies it .#ChandJalneLaga https://t.co/L72dV0Dr4Z — max789 (@maxright789) November 2, 2023

Sooooo #DevRa gonna join the list of ships that SERVEE in other people's wedding, huh?? We get Tara in pretty outfits, gorgeous sets and tonnes of angst. I say bring on all the cliches! #ChandJalneLaga — Miss Whimsical (@MadhuLaharii) November 2, 2023

#ChandJalneLaga: The show is in that mode where I didn't even realize how fast the episode ended, actually I was waiting for #DevRa scenes ?; But precap looked every exciting, cupid of the story i.e. Badshaah enters & then Tara seems to see Deva in Mr. Malik ???? https://t.co/jsVfAUrS7v — Nishant (@NishantTweets30) November 2, 2023

Chand Jalne Laga is surely giving people a hot new jodi to ship. In 2023, we have had great jodis like KaViaan and AraNsh (Aradhana and Reyansh from Barsatein). Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann are surely doing a good job.