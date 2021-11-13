The new parents in town, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen finally brought home their little princess. The couple also revealed her name to the world, it is Ziana Sen. It is a very beautiful name that is found across religions. Ziana means brave and bold in Christianity while in Islam, it is beautiful and radiant. The young mom shared the pics today and we can also see the beaming grandparents, Shubeer and Subhra Sen. It looks like they had a small pooja for the little one. Charu Asopa is seen in a rose pink saree with a red sleeveless blouse. She is also wearing a gorgeous gold choker necklace with earrings. Rajeev Sen on the other hand is in a grey kurta that has a bit of a shine. Also Read - From Shweta Tiwari to Anita Hassanandani – these 9 TV actresses lost their pregnancy weight in no time

Rajeev Sen is in the jewellery business. He has stores in Dubai and Delhi. We can also see the parents of Rajeev, Shubeer and Subhra Sen. They are staying with the couple right now. Sushmita and Rajeev Sen's mom wore a yellow silk saree with a red blouse. We can see her lovingly holding her youngest grandchild in her arms. We are sure the grandparents are on cloud nine.

Sushmita Sen and her daughters, Alisah and Renee are thrilled to welcome their little cousin. The actress who is all set with Aarya 2 was present in the delivery room when Charu Asopa had her child. Ziana Sen was born on November 1. Sushmita Sen wrote on Instagram, "Not allowed to share baby pictures yet, so sharing mine from just before Charu delivered our little Angel...I was blessed to witness it!!! Thank you Doctor @rishmapai for making this such a beautiful & peaceful experience!! You're just the BEST!! CONGRATULATIONS to Asopa & Sen family, 3 grandchildren, all girls!!"