Good news for all fans of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen. The couple are not going to divorce. It looks like they have put behind all the issues to concentrate on building a happy family life for Ziana. This announcement has been made a day after Ganesh Chaturthi. This is indeed heartening news. Ever since news of the separation surfaced fans worried a lot about their baby girl, Ziana. She is not even a year old now. The couple celebrated Ganpati together at their Goregaon home along with Ziana's grandparents, Shubra and Subheer Sen. There was talk that they have been approached for Bigg Boss 16 as well.

Charu Asopa wrote in her Instagram note, "Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that....Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our marriage for good. We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter Ziana and we wish to give her the very best as parents. Her upbringing and happiness is our number one priority." They also thanked fans who constantly advised them to think about Ziana and priortise her over themselves. But some fans trolled them saying that they had made a joke of relationships.

Charu Asopa had said that she did not wish to be in a toxic relationship with Rajeev Sen. The actress also moved out of her home to live with her brother and sister-in-law. But Ziana is much loved by the Sen family as the youngest grandchild. It is a good to see that they are giving this one more chance. Bigg Boss 16 makers have approached both of them to be on the show. Of late, Rajeev Sen is back into modelling too along with his business. Rajeev Sen had alleged that he was kept in the dark about her first marriage in Rajasthan which Charu Asopa hotly denied.