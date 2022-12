Charu Asopa took to her vlog and mentioned how Rajeev Sen wanted to meet Ziana and so he wanted to come over. But it was she who suggested that they visit her house as it will be an outing for her. In the video, you can see Rajeev showering all the love on his daughter and playing every game with her like every daughter and Charu is heard giggling with joy at some moments which is a typical mother and this bonding of the estranged couple made their fans say that they should rethink of separation as they just look so good together. Also Read - Sania Mirza-Shoaib Malik, Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen and more celebrities who split when their kids were young

Watch the video of Charu and Rajeev spending a day together with Ziana

Charu and Rajeev are one of the most talked about couples in the television industry after they bought their personal fight in public and alleged a lot of things against each other and this mudslinging spoiled their relationship even more. While Charu alleged that he has trust issues with her and Rajeev is yes to not believe in her and have a lie detector test. But seems like they are good enough as Ziana's parents and fans should accept it with maturity.

Watch the video of Charu Asopa with daughter Ziana

Charu had recently expressed her fear of going to work and leaving her daughter behind like every single mother does, but she will be able to come through this and the girl is damn sure about it. While Rajeev is doing his best as a father too. Charu too had made it clear in her vlog that she isn't separating Ziana with Rajeev, "I am not separating Ziana and Rajeev. In fact, if he would take the legal route, he will get the permission to meet Ziana only once or twice a month, but I have told him he can meet her whenever he wishes. He only has to send me a message and inform me". And this video shows that Charu and Rajeev are on the same ground for their daughter at least.