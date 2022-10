Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen walked down the aisle in June 2019 and the two headed for divorce. Post their wedding, the two decided to part ways after having personal issues. Later, Charu and Rajeev decided to give their marriage another chance for their daughter Ziana. But, it seems as if the two have once again found themselves at loggerheads again. Rajeev seems to have blocked Charu on Instagram and the actress has also deleted all his pictures from social media. Charu revealed that she has already initiated their divorce proceedings and she lost her cool after Rajeev’s disappearing act after every fight. She said that the two had a lot of issues and she hoped to get them resolved for their daughter Ziana.

Charu even said that Rajeev is temperamental and had abused her. She even revealed that Rajeev even raised his hand to her and would suspect her of cheating. She said that during her shooting for Akbar Ka Bal Birbal, he had sent messages to all her co-actors to stay away from her. Rajeev had even called Charu a drama queen and that she needs to see a doctor. She even refrets her decision of giving the marriage a second chance. She said that it was the biggest mistake of her life. She even took a house on rent and will return post she returns to Mumbai. She even said that she wasted three-and-a-half years.