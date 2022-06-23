Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen to get divorced? Actress deletes all pics with hubby, takes an indirect dig at him

Seems like once again there is deep trouble in television actress Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage. The couple this time is heading to separation legally. As per reports, Charu is not happy in her relationship with Rajeev and even said that he is not a good father. Just a few days ago she shared her video on her vlog on her YouTube channel on Father's Day and mentioned how she is celebrating Father's Day sans Rajeev. She took to her YouTube channel and had a heart-to-heart conversation where she took an indirect dig at Rajiv for being an irresponsible father, posting their daughter Ziana's thumbnail himself and asking her not to share her video to save her from evil eyes. She picked him for his double standards. In the end, she mentioned that she wants to keep herself and her daughter away from all the negativity and requested to live and let live.

Watch Charu Asopa's video right here.

While the separation new of the couple has been making headlines for quite a time now. However, they were working on their differences and rubbished the reports of getting divorced. She took to her Instagram and posted her picture along with daughter Ziana and wished her a Happy Father's day that hinting all is not well between the couple. " Happy Father's Day everyone I am enjoying my father's day with my mom. #funtimewithmommy #mammadaugthertime . #happyfathersday " Charu has also deleted all her pictures of Rajiv on her social media and this only proves that the couple is finally getting separated.

A few months again Charu Asopa was celebrating her birthday sans Rajeev and one user on her Instagram post questioned " First birthday with ur baby and your husband is nowhere around sharing the happy moment. Not even with you celebrating. What is wrong with him? You did not even see your parents for ages, I thought in India you come to mum's place to have your first baby. Kaisi shaadi hai yeh.". Rajiv and Charu got married in June 2019 and after 3 and a half years the couple is getting separated.