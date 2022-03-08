Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage in trouble due to THIS reason? Here's what we know

TV actress Charu Asopa and 's brother Rajeev Sen tied the knot in 2019. They had a beautiful three days wedding ceremony with the couple exchanged wedding vows in a white as well as traditional Bengali ceremony. However, soon after their marriage, stories of trouble in their paradise hit the headlines. They did not even celebrate their first wedding anniversary together as Rajeev went off to Delhi. They seem to have resolved their differences later and in 2021, Charu delivered their baby girl. Cut to present, it appears that the couple is once again facing trouble. It was recently that Rajeev took to social media to make a post saying that he is missing his daughter. Charu too refused to comment on their separation rumours. It is being stated that compatibility is root cause of their problem. Also Read - Charu Asopa shares a cryptic post of Sushmita Sen and her on Women's Day 2022 amidst talk of marital strife with Rajeev Sen

A report in Etimes has a source stating that Charu and Rajeev were never compatible. They always had problems even before they got married. But they are trying to resolve their differences on their own and families are not getting involved. The source was quoted saying, "Charu and Rajeev have been again facing incompatibility issues. All has never been well between the couple since they got married. There was trouble and compatibility issues between the couple even before they got married, after marriage and even now when they have a baby. The families haven't stepped in yet; they want them to solve their issues themselves. The two are trying to sort differences and hopefully things will be okay because now a small child is involved." Also Read - Charu Asopa REACTS to separation rumours with Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen

We hope they manage to resolve their issues and get back together. Meanwhile, on Women's Day 2022, Charu Asopa shared a post featuring sister-in-law Sushmita Sen.