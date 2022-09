Ever since news came out that Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen were planning to divorce, fans and well-wishers advised them against it. The couple got married in 2019, and their first child was born in 2021. A month back, news came out that everything is not hunky dory between the couple, and they are planning a separation. This was shocking as their daughter Ziana is not even a year old. The news that they have finally decided to put behind everything and give priority to Ziana has been welcomed by friends. Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at home with his mom, Subhra Sen. Also Read - Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen divorce: Mere Angne Mein actress labels estranged husband 'double standards'; says she shares marital problems with sister-in-law Sushmita Sen

A source close to the couple told us, "This has come as a happy shock for close friends. No one expected that they would reconcile after doing the paperwork. In fact, Charu was living in Rajasthan for many days. Whenever they have a tiff, she stays in Mumbai while he moves to Delhi to his parents' home. This is the pattern. Some days back, Charu said that she had plans to leave the Goregaon house. We guess that families stepped in to save their marriage. Given how young Ziana is, everyone was very concerned. It is good to see them take such an effort for their child." It seems dotes on Ziana as do the paternal grandparents. Also Read - Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen: From sharing loved up post with wife to adding 'Sen' in social media profile; a look at what happened in recent times

Charu Asopa wrote in an Instagram note, "Divorce was an option we were considering and we wont deny that....Happy to announce that we have decided to keep our Marriage for good , We both are blessed with a beautiful daughter Ziana and we wish to give her the very best as parents . Her upbringing and happiness is our number one priority.. We want to thank all our fans for always supporting us as a couple and never giving up on us." Also Read - Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen: Mere Angne Mein actress REACTS to dropping Sen from her profile name; says 'Itna sab kuchh ho raha hota hai toh surname...'