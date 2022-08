There is a new twist in the Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen saga. The actress has now said that she does not understand what he means by posting their pics on Instagram. She has said that the pic shared by him is an old one. Charu Asopa said that she was shocked to know that he shared such a pic. It seems they have blocked each other on social media. She has told ETimes that she has no idea why he posted such a pic. Charu Asopa said that she has sent him a divorce notice via mutual consent. She said he told her that he wants to make some changes, and would discuss it with his lawyer. As of now, she is living in her marital home with Ziana, their daughter. Also Read - Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen: From sharing loved up post with wife to adding 'Sen' in social media profile; a look at what happened in recent times

When it was pointed out that he said she looked lovely in a sari, Charu Asopa said that she cannot understand what message Rajeev Sen wants to send out with these pics. Charu Asopa told ETimes, "I am unable to fathom his actions, especially after levelling baseless allegations against me in the recent past. Mujhe samajh nahi aa raha hai ki iske peeche kya bolna chah raha hai." She said that she is shocked as they have not spoken much in the recent past.

Talking about why she wore sindoor in her recent pics, she said that she was still a married woman. She told ETimes, "Divorce hua nahi hain, shaadi shuda hoon toh sindoor kyu nahi lagaaungi, especially when I am going to a temple." The lady said that only a miracle could save their marriage. She said she had made up her mind to end her marriage. Charu Asopa said that Rajeev Sen played victim card when he said that she had hidden about her first marriage. Charu Asopa told ETimes, "I met him at a restaurant near his gym in Bandra to inform him about my first marriage. Today he is claiming that I kept it a secret from him." Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa were present for the birthday celebrations of Subhra Sen, who is the mother of and Rajeev.