The marriage of Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen has hit a rough patch. The couple were on the verge of signing divorce papers after being separated for months. The two tried to give their marriage a second chance but once again, Charu has stated that nothing is working out between them. After accusing Rajeev Sen of cheating on her during her pregnancy, Charu has now detailed the physical abuse she received from her husband who also called her a gold-digger to maintain her friendship with .

During her recent interaction with Siddharth Kannan, Charu said that Rajeev had promised to change his behaviour but he has apparently returned to his usual ways. He used be an absent father, running away from problem without prior warning, hence she made a tough call to walk out with her one-year-old daughter Ziana.

She said that she has wasted three years of her life with him after she hears him telling her that she is a gold-digger and married him for strengthening her connection with Sushmita Sen. She also recalled suffering physical abuse at the hands of Rajeev saying that he is prone to anger and has raised his hand a few times.

She added that Rajeev has a habit of disappearing when things so south and revealed that he had blocked her for months before Ziana was born. Recalling an incident, Charu said that Rajeev had gotten jealous when his mother asked her about her well-being since she was eight months pregnant. She added that Rajeev had complained about his mother paying attention to her instead of him.

"It’s very difficult in the eighth month, I just wanted to lie on a bed and do nothing, but I went because I didn’t want to spoil anybody’s mood… He told me, ‘You’re pregnant, you’re not God. It’s my birthday, she should’ve asked after me,'” Charu revealed.

Charu also accused Rajeev of spreading rumours about her in the industry which made it difficult for her to work. She said that Rajeev would constantly mess with her headspace and text her colleagues to stay away from her. She was then replaced by the producer who thought she might create problem because of Rajeev. She also refuted his claims of being unfit to take care of their daughter.