Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's marriage has witnessed many turbulent times. Since the beginning, they have been facing issues. Even before their first anniversary, reports had it that Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are living separately. They got back together and had a gorgeous baby girl Ziana. But even after that, differences crept into their marriage and they decide to part ways. It has turned all ugly as Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are making allegations against each other. It was recently that Rajeev said that he is in touch with Charu and keeps checking on her. Now, she has reacted to it.

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa hit headlines again

To Etimes, Charu Asopa said that Rajeev Sen has been sending her messages like good morning and more for the past few days. Earlier, they only spoke about divorce proceedings. She further revealed the reason behind it. According to her, Rajeev Sen uses Ziana and her name to get more views on his VLogs. She was quoted saying, "It is basically to get something on me to talk about. He has realised that his normal vlogs don't fetch him views. But the minute he talks about Ziana and me, the numbers shoot up. I don't know what he is thinking or saying. You trouble someone and when she shares her problems, you accuse her of playing the victim card for sympathy."

Charu Asopa further mentioned that she has nothing to do with him and rather wants to move on. She wants to amicably separate from him and concentrate on their daughter and work.

Though Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are on the verge of divorce, the actress is in good books of his sister . It was on Ziana's birthday that Sushmita Sen's daughter had penned a sweet post too.