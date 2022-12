Charu Asopa is taking a divorce from Rajeev Sen. The two have a little daughter, Ziana who recently turned a year old. Charu has been taking care of Ziana after her separation from her husband. The actress has been away from television for a while. She has bagged a project now and is excited to get back to work. However, Charu Asopa is a little nervous as well about leaving her daughter at home and going to work. Charu has also shared her struggles of getting back on her feet and looking for work in her latest interview. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Divya Agarwal gets engaged, Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash to star in a movie together and more

Charu Asopa shares excitement to get back to work

Charu Asopa and her separation from Rajeev Sen has been the talk of the town and all over Entertainment News. The actress is now taking steps towards her career. she has finally landed a project, a TV show and is all geared up and cannot wait to be on set. Since she is returning to TV after a while, Charu is pumped up about going back to work.

Check Charu Asopa's posts with Ziana here:

Charu Asopa on leaving Ziana and going to work

Having said that, being a mother to a young daughter, Charu Asopa is still nervous. The actress shares that this is going to be the first time that she will be away for work and Ziana will be at home. "I know I've taken care of everything and managed everything but still back of the mind there's a nervousness," she told ETimes.

Charu Asopa on struggles during auditions

Charu Asopa revealed beginning auditioning for roles for work. The actress revealed how people would talk about her weight gain. The actress recalls the old people with whom she worked before would point it out. "As everyone knows I was very thin and now when they see me the first thing they say is “oh you have gained weight," she adds. Well, Charu then took to working out and being healthy. She now gets compliments from people.