The trouble between Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen just doesn't seem to end. The two have been struggling to keep their marriage alive and trying to figure how they can make it work. Amid the reports of divorce, the two had thought of given their marriage a second chance. But it seems like things are not working out between them. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Dalljiet Kaur on Shalin Bhanot calling her friend, Paras Kalnawat-Urfi Javed party together and more

Amid Karwa Chauth celebration, it was reported that Charu and Rajeev have unfollowed each other on social media. Reports further stated that the two are not on the same page. Now, Charu has clarified that she is not unfollowed Rajeev but her husband has blocked her. She feels that their marriage is not working out when asked about reconciliation. Also Read - Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen unfollow each other again? Trouble in marriage after reconciliation?

"I did not unfollow him, he blocked me. He has gone to Delhi and waha jaane ke baad he just blocked me. I have no clue what he is doing or where he is. We were indeed trying to sort it out. Humne ek chance bhi dia tha, but then I don’t think it is working,” Charu told Hindustan Times. Also Read - Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth to call off their divorce? THESE celebrity couples too gave their marriage a second chance

Earlier, the decision of Charu and Rajeev's sudden patch-up had surprised their close friends. The two had decided to give priority to their daughter Ziana. They also celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi at home.

In an Instagram post, Charu had mentioned that divorce was an option they were considering but she happily announced that 'we have decided to keep our marriage for good.' She also said that Ziana's upbringing and happiness was their number one priority and thanked her fans for not giving up on them. also had expressed her happiness over their reconciliation.

Charu and Rajeev tied the knot in June 2019 in Goa. They welcomed their daughter on November 1, 2021.