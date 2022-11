Charu Asopa feels helpless in her relationship with Rajeev Sen and finally, she has taken the call to end it. Charu and Rajeev's divorce drama has been going on for quite a time now but now it has become the most talked-about topic in town. The couple is all out and is openly washing their dirty linen in public and this is grabbing a lot of eyeballs. In her recent interview with Sidharth Kannan, Charu was seen crying and expressing her helplessness that even she doesn't understand what went wrong between her and Rajeev and claimed she often distrusts and feels she is having an affair with anyone and everyone. Rajeev Sen was recently accused of Charu having an affair with TV actor who slammed him and even claimed to file a defamation case against him.

Watch the video of Charu Asopa breaking down and alleging that Rajeev Sen accuses her of having an affair with her driver

Charu in her latest interaction can be seen opening her heart out to Sidharth and alleging that Rajeev is always suspicious about her and feels that I have an affair with someone or the other. He even feels I have an affair with the driver and I really cannot do anything about it. This video of Charu has been getting mixed responses from the audience some are sympathising her helplessness while some feel bad that her personal life is out open in public. Rajeev is unaffected with Charu's allegation on him and calls her a liar and even demanded that there should be a lie detector test when Charu speaks anything about their bad relationship or him. While Charu even revealed that Sushmita asked her to leave if she isn't happy and said that she should always choose herself before anyone else.