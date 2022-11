Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's divorce drama ground uglier each day and recently there was TV actor Karan Mehra's name involved, where Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev of Charu has an alleged relationship with him, And now Karan has reacted to his baseless allegations. In his interaction with the media, furious Karan slammed Rajeev for dragging his name in their divorcee drama and expressed his views of suing him. He angrily said what romance is Rajeev talking about, I have only spoken to Charu at promotional events that too in June and after that they never connected again. And even further clarified that before emitting at an event they had met each other 10 years ago. Karan even revealed, " I have shifted to Delhi after the whole episode and Rajeev Sen accuses me like this. Just terrible".

Karan Mehra also assured that he will file a defamation case against Rajeev for dragging his name. "I don't have his number and don't wish to. I would rather file a defamation case against him."

Rajeev in one of his interviews had accused Charu of having an affair with Karan. He had said, " One of the points to be noted from the voice note is her romance with TV actor Karan Mehra being disclosed by her mother. She made a romantic reel with him. She blames me for cheating on her and being suspicious of her. What a world we live in". While Charu slammed Rajeev of talking rubbish about her fake relationship with Karan, "This is utter bullsh*t… I have worked with Karan on one show, , and haven’t met him for the last 12 years."

Rajeev and Charu got married in 2019, just months ago they had announced of reconciliation, but seems like that isn't working anymore. While Sushmita Sen even advices Charu to move on if she isn't happy with Rajeev.