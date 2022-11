Popular television actress Charu Asopa has been in news lately for her broken marriage with estranged husband Rajeev Sen. The couple faced several ups and downs in their relationship and left their fans worried for their daughter Ziana. Both, Charu and Rajeev decided to file for divorce, but they gave another chance to their bond in October.

Recently, Mere Angne Meiin actress Charu made several allegations against Rajeev and revealed that he physically abused her. She even left her fans shell-shocked as she said that Rajeev cheated on her during her pregnancy. In an interview with TellyChakkar, Charu opened up about Rajeev wanting to do a lie detector test. She called Rajeev an absent father and said that he has never been there for a doctor's visit or on other occasions. She said that he is now trying to prove to society that he is a good father as the reality is coming out.

Charu even said that she will be the happiest person if the lie detector test gets conducted and said that she has always broken the silence when the allegations became absurd when Rajeev claimed that she is mentally unstable. He even accused Charu of hiding her first marriage. Charu and Rajeev's rocky relationship has been trending on the Entertainment News.

Charu told Pinkvilla that Rajeev will never change as a person and she always taught him of giving him chances.